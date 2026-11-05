Not Because Of His Intelligence – Speed Darlington Reveals Why He Will Vote Peter Obi For President 

Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has declared his support for the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the musician made his position known in a post on his Instagram page.

Speed Darlington explained that his decision was not influenced by what he perceived as Obi’s intelligence or the quality of his speeches but by the fact that the former governor is Igbo.

The rapper also questioned the chances of other political figures seeking to become president, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

He expressed reservations about the possibility of Nigeria having another Fulani president, arguing that Nigerians should be cautious about supporting political figures whose previous records are already known.

According to him, Atiku and Amaechi have held public offices for several years.

He said: “I am going to support Peter obi for president. Not because I see or hear the intelligence coming out of his mouth. I am supporting peter obi strictly because of tribe, because he is Igbo.

“The devil you know is better than the devil you don’t know. Atiku and amaechi has been state men for years, what did they accomplish?. Who even wants a Fulani president?

“Shame on all Nigerian politicians for still using road to campaign. It a big shame in 2026”