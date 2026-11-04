‘He Is Not A Superman Afterall’ – Onanuga Reacts As NDC Confirms Peter Obi’s Health Status

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, says the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been confirmed to be a mortal who can also fall ill like others.

He added that it has also been confirmed that Obi is not a superman.

Naija News reports that Onanuga made the statement on Tuesday in reaction to the disclosure that the NDC candidate is exhausted and needs to rest.

The presidential media aide, while wishing Obi a quick recovery, however, predicted that he will lose the 2027 election.

“So, Saint Peter Obi is not a Superman after all. He can fall ill like all mortals. I wish him a quick recovery so he can rejoin what looks like another doomed presidential campaign,” Onanuga wrote on 𝕏.

His statement follows the disclosure by the Deputy Campaign Spokesperson of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Sam Omale, that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had a demanding schedule and constant travel between locations, which left him physically exhausted.

Omale, during an interview on Channels Television, dismissed concerns over Peter Obi’s health, saying he is only suffering from exhaustion.

According to Omale, Peter Obi is passionate about his political activities and often handles several tasks at once, leaving little time to rest.

Omale maintained there was nothing medically wrong with Peter Obi, stressing that members of his team were trying to persuade him to get some sleep and rest.

He added that Peter Obi’s exhaustion would not affect the party’s ongoing campaigns.