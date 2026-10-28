‘He Likes Saying What He Doesn’t Practice, Fooling His Followers’ – Onanuga Attacks Peter Obi

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has accused the Nigeria Democrtic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of failing to practice what he says.

Onanuga, in a post on his 𝕏 account on Wednesday, claimed Peter Obi is always pontificating and fooling his gullible followers.

Naija News reports that the presidential media aide spoke in reaction to Obi’s claim that Nigeria would be wealthier if its leaders left public funds in banks and let them earn interest.

The NDC candidate spoke during an interview with a radio station in Nasarawa State on Wednesday.

According to him, the country could have accumulated substantial wealth if public office holders consistently protected government funds and let them earn interest in financial institutions instead of mismanaging them.

“I wish everybody in this country left money in the bank; they have interest. Nigeria would have been so rich that we don’t know what to do with money,” he said.

Obi disclosed that funds in his administration were kept in three different banks.

He condemned what he described as a culture of dishonesty and the tendency to discredit people who act with integrity in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a criminalised place. The criminals will always come together to show what the honest person did,” he said.

In reaction, Onanuga said the former Governor of Anambra State has undeclared off-shore assets.

“Peter Obi just likes saying what he doesn’t practise. Remember the Panama papers?

“Peter Obi’s undeclared offshore assets and business holdings, when he was Anambra governor were exposed in the global leak reports.

“And here, Saint Peter is pontificating, fooling his gullible followers.”