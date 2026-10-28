‘We’ll Rig Those Who Rig 2027 Election’ – Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has declared that, under his administration, he will send election riggers, certificate forgers, and compromised electoral officials to prison.

Naija News reports that Obi made the pledge on Wednesday while addressing supporters at an NDC town hall meeting in Nasarawa State.

Asked how the party would respond to any attempt to manipulate the 2027 elections, the former Anambra State governor said the NDC was prepared to match those who might try to rig the polls.

“You didn’t ask about what we are going to do if people rig the election next year. Let me assure you, number one, this coming election, we will rig those who rig it,” he said.

He promised that his government would make rigging a thing of the past by building stronger political parties and a more robust electoral process.

“And let me assure you, number two, if I’m elected the President of Nigeria, nobody will rig elections in this country again because the first thing we need to do is to strengthen our parties, strengthen the process,” Obi stated.

The NDC flagbearer also advocated tougher qualification rules for aspirants to public office, insisting that evidence of primary and secondary education must be clear and verifiable.

“Our laws will be strict. For you to contest election, you must have attended a primary school, you must have attended a secondary school and it will be visible, it will be clear,” he said.

He warned that those who lie about their education or forge certificates would face jail.

“If you didn’t attend any of them or forge your certificate, you go to jail,” Obi added.

The former governor said officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and others involved in election management would not be spared if they compromised the process.

“Any INEC official, anybody who is involved with elections under my watch that rigs elections will go to jail,” he said.

Obi stressed that his administration would ensure that everyone, from the President downwards, is subject to the law.

“Under my watch, Nigeria must be a country that has a law, and both from the number one person to the last person must obey the rule of law. Nobody must be above the law; nobody will behave rascally,” he said.

He told supporters that his presidential bid was about building a better country.

“That’s why we are doing what we are doing. We want to change Nigeria. A new Nigeria is possible, and that new Nigeria will be OK,” he said.