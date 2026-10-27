NDC Accuses APC Of Blocking Campaign Venues, Billboards

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is working to frustrate its campaign by making it difficult for the party to secure venues and billboards.

The NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, who spoke on Arise Television on Monday, vowed that the party would not be cowed.

Director said the party had paid for four different venues in its bid to hold its programmes, but had faced obstacles each time.

He claimed that the most recent booking was cancelled shortly after the party publicised the event.

“This is the fourth venue we are paying for. We kept this one under wraps until just a few hours ago when we issued the press release, only for us to be called that the political marauders have come and said they are the owners of the land, so we should take back our money,” he said.

The NDC spokesman said the party would continue its activities, insisting that Nigerians had fought hard for democracy.

“Nigeria belongs to us all. Nobody owns Nigeria. We fought; we used our life and sweat and blood to fight for this democracy we are enjoying today. So who is that person to tell me that I will not have a right to exercise my freedom of speech and freedom of assembly?” he said.

He added that although the party had also been shut out of billboard spaces, it would still find ways to reach voters.

Responding to criticism that the party was slow to set up its campaign structure, Director said NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had held several town hall meetings across the country.

He said the party had held at least four meetings and had covered almost all zones, stressing that its campaign would focus on engagement rather than rallies and entertainment.

The party had planned to inaugurate its national campaign council, commission its new secretariat in Jabi, Abuja, and present certificates of return to its candidates on Monday.

Director explained that the presentation of certificates was a formality, as the candidates’ names were already on INEC’s portal.

The NDC spokesman also said the party would make its financial statement public and dared the ruling party to do likewise.

He defended the party’s anti-defection oath, saying it was designed to curb defections and reckless politicking, and noted that aggrieved members were free to go to court over the outcome of primaries.

Director described as baseless the claim that the party’s National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, was secretly working for the APC.

He maintained that Obi enjoyed the support of many Nigerians and warned that any attempt to close the political space could force pro-democracy campaigners to revert to the military era’s guerrilla journalism.

But an APC official, who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, described the allegation as unworthy of a response.

He challenged the NDC to identify the state or ministry that allegedly blocked its access to facilities.

“You want us to be responding to such baseless allegations? The party will not. Are we in kindergarten? Which state? Which ministry denied them the use of facilities?” the official said.