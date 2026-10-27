I Have Not Joined APC Despite Supporting Tinubu – Showunmi

A member of the media team of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Segun Showunmi, has clarified that he is not a member of the ruling party.

He stated that his support for President Bola Tinubu does not mean he has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Showunmi made the remarks during an interview on TVC News’ Beyond The Headlines on Monday.

He explained that his immediate political priority is the 2027 presidential election.

Showunmi said decisions on political alignments in Ogun State, including whom to support in the governorship election, would be taken after the presidential contest.

“No, no, no. I have not joined the APC. Don’t get that twisted,” Showunmi said when asked to clarify his relationship with the ruling party.

“The presidential election will come first, and then the governorship election. Right now, my concern is the presidential election. When we cross that hurdle, we’ll think about other things. Don’t worry,” he said.

On his political relationships in Ogun State, Sowunmi acknowledged his admiration for Senator Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, while also disclosing his close relationship with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

“I like Senator Olamilekan Adeola ‘Yayi’, and I must be fair. But I have good relationship with the Ladi Adebutu. So there’s always a bit of imbalance there,” he said.

The APC campaign council media team member said the state would have to consider these competing relationships when making political decisions.

“But we’ll see how it goes. Power must be negotiated at the state level,” Sowunmi added.

He reiterated his support for Tinubu, saying political stakeholders would address power-sharing arrangements in Ogun State after the presidential election

“We are supporting the president. We are able to support him. All of us are supporting the president. When we get home, we’ll look at the power-sharing mechanism and take decisions that are power-reaching,” he said.