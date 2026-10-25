Augie Wins Court-Ordered APC Rerun Primary

Umar Augie has been declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Argungu/Augie Federal Constituency of Kebbi State after winning a fresh primary election ordered by a Federal High Court.

Augie scored 33,013 votes to defeat his only challenger, Samir Felande, who polled 1,319 votes, in the exercise held on Saturday across the constituency’s 21 wards.

Announcing the result, the Chairman of the APC National Committee for the exercise, Shehu Damina, said 44,784 delegates were registered for the primary, of whom 34,332 voted.

Damina, who was also the returning officer representing the party’s national secretariat, then declared Augie the party’s flag bearer for the House of Representatives seat.

The rerun followed a Federal High Court judgment in Birnin Kebbi last week that annulled the earlier primary and ordered the party to hold a fresh one within two weeks.

The APC said it held Saturday’s exercise in compliance with the court’s order.

In other news, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in Ekiti State’s June 20 governorship election, Isaac Alade, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Alade, who also backed President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term, announced his defection in a statement on Saturday.

He said he made the decision after withdrawing his petition involving the SDP and reconsidering his political options, adding that the APC offered him a better platform to contribute to the state’s and the country’s development.