Tinubu Gives Keyamo, Others Fresh Appointment

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, will oversee air travel arrangements for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign after he was appointed head of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign’s Directorate of Air Mobilisation.

Naija News reports that the President also named Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, and Farouk Umar as Deputy Director I and Deputy Director II of the directorate, respectively.

Keyamo’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, disclosed the appointments in a statement.

Moshood explained that the directorate was created because air transport and logistics would play a central role in a campaign covering all parts of the country.

He said it would handle the campaign’s air movement needs, organise travel for designated officials and staff, and plan flights to support campaign events in the six geopolitical zones.

He added that the directorate would collaborate with other arms of the campaign to ensure smooth coordination and efficient use of logistics, in line with aviation regulations and electoral laws.

The statement described Keyamo as a minister at the forefront of efforts to strengthen the aviation sector, boost its global standing, and make Nigeria a leading aviation hub in Africa.

“His familiarity with the operational demands of the aviation industry is expected to provide useful leadership in coordinating the directorate’s activities and establishing an effective framework for air-mobilisation planning,” it said.

Moshood noted that including Kuku and Umar would bring additional leadership and technical expertise from the aviation sector to the directorate.

“The appointment of Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku and Umar as Deputy Directors also brings aviation-sector leadership and technical experience into the directorate, strengthening its capacity to address the planning and coordination demands associated with nationwide campaign movements,” the statement added.