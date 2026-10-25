Tinubu Will Still Lose 2027 Presidential Election – Sowore Reacts To Mammoth Crowd At Kaduna Rally

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has declared that President Bola Tinubu will still lose the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that he made this known on his social media page while reacting to the large crowd that attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign flag-off in Kaduna State.

The human rights activist argued that the number of people at the rally should not be taken as proof that Tinubu enjoys widespread acceptance among Nigerians.

He accused the APC of using the gathering to create the impression that the president has strong support across the country.

He wrote: “The @OfficialAPCNg and the Tinubu regime want Nigerians to mistake a “packed” stadium for nationwide support. Ranchers Bees Stadium in Kaduna holds just 5,000 people, even at that, supporters were transported in from across Nigeria to fill it. In 2027, @officialABAT will still lose the election.”

In other news, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Musa Kwankwaso, has stated that the North-West will vote massively for President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso spoke against the backdrop of the formal kick-off of the APC Presidential Campaign on Saturday in Kaduna.

He asserted that the North-West would return Tinubu to Aso Rock by voting for him massively.

He described the gathering as a demonstration of Northern support for the Tinubu ahead of the 2027 polls.