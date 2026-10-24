2027: My Opponents Created Hunger, Poverty For Our Country – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has accused his opponents in the 2027 presidential election of creating poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

Tinubu’s remarks come amid public concerns over the rising cost of living, food prices and economic hardship following the removal of the petrol subsidy and other economic reforms introduced by his administration.

Naija News reports that opposition leaders have consistently criticised Tinubu’s administration over inflation, insecurity, and worsening living conditions for many Nigerians as political parties prepare for the 2027 general elections.

However, Tinubu repeatedly defended his policies, arguing that they are necessary to stabilise the economy and deliver long-term prosperity.

Speaking on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign flag-off in Kaduna State, Tinubu said his opponents are responsible for the country’s economic situation.

He said, “I hear my opponents talking about hunger and poverty. Who created it? They did! To you, the children of our country, it’s a promise of a second term prosperity; you will not regret it.”

Meanwhile, APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has declared that Tinubu will win re-election in 2027 and complete eight years in office, insisting that opposition parties lack the political strength to stop him.

Igbokwe, a former publicity secretary of the APC in Lagos State, made the declaration at a political gathering in Lagos.

He also called on supporters across southern Nigeria, especially in the South-East, to back Tinubu’s second-term bid.