Fubara Reveals Presidential Candidate He Is Supporting

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and the Rainbow Coalition in the state.

Naija News reports that the governor also backed the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers, Kingsley Chinda, saying the state’s era of political hostilities was over.

Fubara made his position known in a video he posted on 𝕏, addressed to his supporters.

The governor said peace had returned to the state and urged his loyalists to work for the coalition.

“We have made peace in the state, and I am supporting the Rainbow Coalition. President Bola Tinubu is our president and is the one that we are supporting.

“Chinda is the governorship candidate that I am supporting and everybody who believes in me will support,” he said.

Fubara cautioned supporters who might expect financial inducement before joining the campaign, insisting he had returned to his political family.

“And for those of you who are saying Fubara, we want to collect something before we run, there is nothing to collect, I have gone back to our family, so please wherever you are give your total support to that coalition,” he stated.

The governor urged his followers to embrace the new political order in the state, noting that the peace deal would take Rivers to greater heights.

“We need to move forward, the time of war is over, this is the time of peace and this peace is taking us to another level. What you miss here you gain in another place, that’s life,” he said.

Fubara warned his supporters against using his name to pursue any contrary agenda, stressing that he would not be part of anything that could destabilise the state.

“So please, I want this to be made clear to everybody, don’t go and say we are supporting Fubara, no. My position is this, I have said it here and clearly for everyone to hear that I’m not a party to anything that will bring instability to this state.

“I have done what I need to do, and for now we are moving forward,” he added.