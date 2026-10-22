Showunmi Reveals How Abiola’s Death Shaped His Convictions

The convener of The Alternative Movement, Segun Showunmi, has reflected on the death of the late businessman and politician, Moshood Abiola.

He stated that the death of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election had left an enduring emotional scar on him.

Naija News reports that Showunmi spoke in a statement on Thursday.

Hr stated that the circumstances surrounding Abiola’s death have shaped his convictions and understanding of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

The PDP chieftain added that he would neither trivialise Abiola’s sacrifice nor allow his own comments to be distorted or taken out of context.

He said: “The scar in my heart from the loss of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola has not fully healed. His death and the circumstances surrounding the struggle for the actualisation of the June 12 mandate left an indelible mark on my life.

“I have therefore neither anything to prove about my sacrifices for Nigeria nor any reason to pretend that I do not understand the cost of the democratic journey we have travelled. I will neither make light of MKO Abiola’s grave sacrifice nor allow anyone to distort my words or misrepresent my intentions.

“Let me restate what I said. None of the contestants, particularly those threatening to release unverified election results in circumstances that could plunge the country into chaos, should be encouraged to take any action that could bring them into conflict with the law or endanger our national stability.

“I invoked the events of 1992 to illustrate how political situations can spiral out of control when caution, restraint and respect for the law are abandoned. Students of history understand the point I was making.

“I stand by that argument. My intervention was a warning about consequences, not an invitation to recklessness, and I will not permit reactionary forces to turn my counsel into something it was never intended to be.”