‘Toughest Decisions’ – Babangida Makes Fresh Revelations On Vatsa’s Coup Execution, June 12 Annulment

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd.), has said he was powerless to save his childhood friend, the late General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, after a military commission found him linked to the December 1985 coup plot against his administration.

Babangida disclosed this during a programme on Badeggi 90.1 FM Radio, Minna, as part of activities marking his 85th birthday anniversary, which will be celebrated on Monday, August 17, 2026.

Naija News reports that Vatsa was executed for treason in March 1986, following his alleged involvement in the coup plot.

Babangida, who reflected on his relationship with the late military officer, said he initially found it difficult to believe reports linking Vatsa to the alleged coup because of their long-standing friendship and shared military background.

“We grew up together, attended the then Bida Middle School, now known as Government College, Bida. We graduated in the same year and joined the military together,” he said.

He added, “When I first heard the rumour that General Mamman Vatsa was involved in a plot to overthrow my administration, I could not believe it. We were childhood friends who grew up together, attended the same school and joined the military at the same time. How could I believe that he would plan a coup against me?”

Babangida Summoned Vatsa, Nasko

The former Military President recalled that after a senior military officer brought the allegations to his attention, he summoned Vatsa and General Mohammed Gado Nasko to his office for explanations.

“When they arrived, I asked them about the reports that they had been mentioned in a plot to topple my government. Both of them denied any involvement,” Babangida said.

He explained that a military Commission of Inquiry was subsequently established to investigate the allegations.

“While General Gado Nasko was cleared of any wrongdoing, the panel found evidence linking Vatsa to the coup plot,” he added.

Babangida said the findings left him devastated, stressing that he could not prevent the consequences prescribed by military law.

“When investigations finally revealed General Vatsa’s involvement in the aborted coup, I was shocked, devastated and deeply disappointed.

“There was nothing I could do to exonerate him from the consequences prescribed by military law. My hands were tied. That was how I lost my brother, General Mamman Vatsa,” he stated.

Babangida Alleges Civilian Role In Coups

The former military leader also claimed that no successful coup in Nigeria’s history had occurred without the involvement of civilians.

He alleged that wealthy civilians had often played significant roles in sponsoring military takeovers.

Speaking about the late businessman and politician, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, Babangida described him as a close personal friend whose generosity cut across ethnic, religious and regional lines.

“Chief MKO Abiola was a man who used his God-given wealth to positively impact the lives of Nigerians irrespective of their background. He built friendships across the country and was exceptionally generous,” he said.

June 12 Annulment Was A Difficult Decision

Babangida also revisited the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s freest and fairest elections.

He described the decision as one of the most difficult of his military career, but maintained that it was taken collectively in what the authorities at the time considered to be the overall interest of the country.

“I must say that it was one of the toughest decisions taken during my military career, but it was made in what we believed was the best interest of the nation,” Babangida stated.

Commenting on Nigeria’s current economic and security challenges, Babangida urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and continue supporting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He expressed optimism that the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts would eventually produce positive results for the country.

The elder statesman also urged traditional and religious leaders to put the national interest above other considerations and continue to promote the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.