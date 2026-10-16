Atiku: I Know Where The Skeletons Are Buried – Segun Showunmi

Convener of the Alternative Movement Member Tinubu/Shettima PCC 2027, Segun Showunmi, has vowed to expose the secret of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, if he dares to come after him.

Naija News reports that Showunmi issued the threat at a media parley with editors in Abuja on Thursday.

Defending the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, Showunmi argued that his continuity would provide the opportunity to consolidate the ongoing economic reforms, strengthen national stability and accelerate development across the country.

Responding to the possibility of his former boss coming after him, he said: “Let politics be politics, but let development be the reason we encourage our people to see what is before their eyes. I don’t understand what that distraction is. If they want to distract, I am better able to distract them and carry their body around with it. I know where their skeletons are buried. It annoys, it irritates me.”

Speaking further, Showunmi said, “There are moments in the life of a nation when history calls upon its people to rise above the distractions of the present, embrace the possibilities of the future and unite around a vision that promises a better life for all. I believe Nigeria is standing at such a moment.

“I believe firmly that Nigeria is on the threshold of a remarkable transformation. I believe the foundation for a more prosperous, stable and productive nation is being laid. I believe the best of what our country can become is still ahead of us. And I believe that, at this defining moment in our national journey, President Tinubu deserves the full support of Nigerians as we prepare for the next phase of our country’s development.

“Nigeria must not abandon its journey to prosperity. We must sustain the momentum, consolidate the gains and work together to ensure that the promise of a greater Nigeria reaches every household, every community and every corner of our federation.

“My support for President Tinubu is rooted in my conviction that the Nigerian project is bigger than any individual, political party or election. It is about the future of our children, the dignity of our citizens, the strength of our institutions, the productivity of our economy and our place among the leading nations of the world.

“The 2027 presidential election presents us with an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to that future. It is an opportunity to sustain the work of national renewal, strengthen our economic foundations and accelerate our march towards prosperity.

“My position is clear: I support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term because I believe Nigeria must keep moving forward.”