A Good Name Is Far Better Than Money – Israel DMW Reveals Presidential Candidate He’s Voting For

Israel DMW, the logistics manager of Nigerian singer Davido, has declared his intention to vote for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the celebrity aide made his position known in a statement on his Instagram page where he expressed his preference for a Northern Nigerian leader and questioned the alleged award of a ₦15 trillion contract to one individual.

Israel DMW also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow Nigerians to freely choose their preferred candidate in the forthcoming presidential election.

He stated that he would vote for Atiku, adding that a person’s good name was more valuable than money.

“It is always far better when a northern Nigeria rules. 15 trillion contract to one person alone? I’m voting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. INEC should please allow Nigerians to freely choose whoever they want to govern them in January 2027. A good name is far better than money,” he said.

In other news, Israel DMW has paid tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari, praising him for allowing Edo State residents to choose their preferred governor during the 2020 governorship election.

Israel commended Buhari for what he described as a free and credible election in Edo State while the late president was in office.