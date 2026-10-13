After Wike’s Bombshell On Ighodalo, Israel DMW Sends Message To Late Buhari

Israel DMW, the logistics manager of Nigerian singer Davido, has paid tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari, praising him for allowing Edo State residents to choose their preferred governor during the 2020 governorship election.

Naija News reports that in a post shared on his Instagram page, Israel commended Buhari for what he described as a free and credible election in Edo State while the late president was in office.

He argued that residents were allowed to determine their political future despite the election being an off-cycle poll.

The Davido associate also criticized what he described as a deterioration in electoral conduct after Buhari left office, claiming that subsequent events had brought public embarrassment to the state.

Isreal wrote, “General Muhammadu Buhari. At least, you conducted a very free and credible election in Edo State, while in power. You gave we Edolites, the right to choose whoever we wanted as a governor, despite being an off-cycle election.

“What we later saw after you had left was full impunity, that has continually brought us public disgrace. Rest on, great General.”

His comments followed Wike’s admission that he deliberately opposed Ighodalo’s ambition to become governor because he did not want former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to determine his successor.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting of the Rainbow Coalition in Abuja, Wike explained that Ighodalo had visited him several times to seek his support but that he declined because of his disagreement with Obaseki.

Wike also maintained that political alliances involving members of the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) played a role in shaping the outcome of the election.