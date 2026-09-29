He Threw Me Under The Bus – Babachir Lawal Opens Up On Fallout With Buhari

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, has spoken on his relationship with former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that he said their association did not end because of a personal disagreement.

Lawal made the clarification during an interview with Arise News while discussing his time in Buhari’s administration and the events that led to his removal as SGF.

The former SGF said he and Buhari did not have a personal dispute that caused their relationship to break down.

Instead, Lawal said he felt abandoned by the former president when he faced a difficult period following his removal from office.

He described his experience as a situation where Buhari decided to let him go and left him to deal with the consequences that followed.

He said: “Buhari and I did not have a personal disagreement. Buhari allowed me to leave government, but he did not stand by me during the difficult period. He threw me under the bus. My removal was not caused by a breakdown in our personal relationship. I was left to deal with the consequences after I was removed from office that year. My relationship with Buhari should not be seen as having ended because of a personal dispute.”