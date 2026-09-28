2027: Atiku Sent Me On The Mission, But Peter Obi Rejected VP Offer – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has recalled how the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, sent him to persuade the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Peter Obi, to serve as his running mate in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Lawal made this known during an interview on Diaspora Digital Media.

Speaking on the events surrounding the opposition coalition and the eventual break-up between Atiku and Peter Obi, Babachir Lawal said the former Vice President had proposed that the ex-governor of Anambra State accept the vice-presidential slot on the ADC platform.

According to him, the plan was for them to serve together for four years and the Constitution will be amended to create a single six-year presidential term, but Peter Obi declined.

He said, “After some time of working with Atiku, he sent me on a mission. They say you have influence against Peter Obi, I want Peter Obi to come back and be my vice presidential candidate. We will do presidency four years, withing those our years, I will amend the constitution to make presidency six year term. Single term of six years and then we put rotation into the constitution so there’s no more dispute and we start from the southeast.

“I went and met Peter. It was raining that day. Peter didn’t even want me to come because it was raining that day. I woke my driver and my security up and we drove in the rain. And then I told Peter, I’m on a mission of this and this and that, and then he said he didn’t like the idea very much”