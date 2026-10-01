Amaechi Reveals How He Technically Resigned From Buhari’s Govt

Former Rivers State Governor and African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that he “technically resigned” from the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari before leaving office.

Naija News reports that Amaechi, who served as Minister of Transportation under Buhari, said he reduced his presence at the ministry after obtaining the former President’s approval to further his education.

He made the disclosure during an interview with AIT on Wednesday night. Amaechi said he approached Buhari to seek permission to enrol in a university programme, which the former President approved.

According to him, his academic commitments meant he would report to the office only once a week.

Amaechi said, “The next day, I went back to Mr President and asked, ‘Can I go to the university?’ He said, ‘Yes.

“Then I applied. In the application, I said I wouldn’t be in the office Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; that’s technically resigning from the government. The only day I came to the office was Wednesdays.”

Buhari appointed the former governor of Rivers State Minister of Transportation in November 2015, and he served until May 2022.

He resigned from the Federal Executive Council in May 2022 to contest the All Progressives Congress presidential primary election.