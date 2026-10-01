He Is Throwing Money Around – Amaechi Questions Seyi Tinubu’s Source Of Funds

Vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has accused Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, of allegedly throwing money around while campaigning for his father ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Amaechi spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at the ADC National Women’s League Conference at the Yar’Adua Centre.

He questioned the source of funds allegedly being spent by Seyi Tinubu during his nationwide engagements, claiming that he had been “throwing money around.”

Amaechi also criticised the economic policies of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, particularly the removal of the petrol subsidy, which he linked to higher transportation, food and other household costs.

He said the North had been particularly affected by the economic difficulties, while also citing what he described as rising numbers of out-of-school children and Nigerians living in poverty.

Amaechi also accused the Federal Government of undermining local rice production through imports, arguing that such policies had compounded the difficulties confronting Nigerian farmers.

He urged ADC women to intensify mobilisation in their states and wards, saying the party should not take the presidential, governorship and legislative elections for granted.

Amaechi said, “Some of you are hungry.

“These people think all of us have money to feed. And they bring their campaign to the hungry people. The struggle to take away these people from government is 90 per cent dependent on our women.”