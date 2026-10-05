 Skip to content
Politics

Buhari Would Not Have Served Two Terms Without Tinubu’s Support – Jigawa Speaker

Published
By Justina Otio
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • Jigawa State House of Assembly Speaker, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, urged Northerners to back President Bola Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 polls.
  • Dangyatin said the late President Muhammadu Buhari only won and served two terms after Tinubu and the Southwest supported him, so the North should repay.
  • Dangyatin said the APC Jigawa Central stakeholders’ meeting in Jahun was grassroots mobilisation to introduce candidates, not a formal campaign launch ahead of 2027.

The Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly and Coordinator of the City Boy movement in the state, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, has urged Northerners to support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

According to him, Tinubu and the Southwest supported late President Muhammadu Buhari; hence, the favour should be reciprocated.

Naija News reports that the Speaker spoke with reporters shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC) Jigawa Central Senatorial District stakeholders’ meeting in Jahun, Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

He said: “If not for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the support of the Southwest, our brother, the late President Muhammadu Buhari, would not have become President of Nigeria and served two terms.

“President Buhari contested the presidency several times without success. But when he received the support of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of the Southwest, he eventually won the election and served two terms.

“So, we have to reciprocate that support. It is a payback and the fulfilment of the understanding between the North and South to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete his remaining term, just as the Southwest supported a Northerner to become president.”

Dangyatin said APC remained firmly in control of the area, dismissing the party’s gathering in Jahun as a formal campaign launch.

According to him, the exercise was a grassroots mobilisation and introduction of APC candidates to ward executives, local government party leaders and other stakeholders ahead of the 2027 elections.

This is not the formal launch of the campaign. What we are doing is moving from one local government to another to meet ward executives, local government executives and other party leaders to introduce our candidates,” he said.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.