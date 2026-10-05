Buhari Would Not Have Served Two Terms Without Tinubu’s Support – Jigawa Speaker

The Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly and Coordinator of the City Boy movement in the state, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, has urged Northerners to support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

According to him, Tinubu and the Southwest supported late President Muhammadu Buhari; hence, the favour should be reciprocated.

Naija News reports that the Speaker spoke with reporters shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC) Jigawa Central Senatorial District stakeholders’ meeting in Jahun, Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

He said: “If not for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the support of the Southwest, our brother, the late President Muhammadu Buhari, would not have become President of Nigeria and served two terms.

“President Buhari contested the presidency several times without success. But when he received the support of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of the Southwest, he eventually won the election and served two terms.

“So, we have to reciprocate that support. It is a payback and the fulfilment of the understanding between the North and South to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete his remaining term, just as the Southwest supported a Northerner to become president.”

Dangyatin said APC remained firmly in control of the area, dismissing the party’s gathering in Jahun as a formal campaign launch.

According to him, the exercise was a grassroots mobilisation and introduction of APC candidates to ward executives, local government party leaders and other stakeholders ahead of the 2027 elections.

“This is not the formal launch of the campaign. What we are doing is moving from one local government to another to meet ward executives, local government executives and other party leaders to introduce our candidates,” he said.