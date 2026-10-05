My Faith Is Telling Me Tinubu Will Win All Five States In Southeast – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will win all five south-east states in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that the Minister spoke in an interview with Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Umahi urged residents of the south-east to avoid playing regional politics.

“The president is going to harvest a lot of votes in the south-east.

“My faith is telling me we will win the five states. I’m working for it. I’m explaining to our people.

“We shouldn’t play regional politics. It doesn’t help us. As a region, we should be able to, you know, have a handshake across the nation,” he said.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) currently controls Imo, Enugu and Ebonyi states in the south-east, while the Labour Party (LP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) control Abia and Anambra, respectively.

Umahi said the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari did not favour the south-east, noting that the region was largely excluded from key government appointments.

Meanwhile, Umahi has argued that President Bola Tinubu has the South-East’s interests at heart and has fully integrated them into his administration.

Naija News reports that Umahi made this known while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics

Umahi said the South-East is not asking for better treatment than others but just wants to be fairly treated.

While expressing appreciation to the National Assembly, Umahi said there is progress in the bid to create a sixth state for the South-East region.

He said, “The president has fully integrated the South-East. Remember, we had the Naval Chief; now we have the Air Force Chief. The good intention is that the president has taken the entire nation as one united family.

“The South-East is not asking for treatment better than others. We just want to be fairly treated, and I want to thank the National Assembly. We are talking about getting the 6th state in the South-East. It’s a work in progress. It’s also what we are telling our people because equity demands that we should have what other people have.”