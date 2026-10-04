How Tinubu And I Escaped Death On Third Mainland Bridge – Babafemi Ojudu

Former presidential aide and journalist, Babafemi Ojudu, has recounted how he and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu escaped an accident on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

According to Ojudu, the incident happened shortly before Tinubu became governor of Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Ojudu made the disclosure in an open letter to Tinubu on Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary.

He used the opportunity to also urge the President to review policies he said had made life increasingly difficult for millions of Nigerians.

Ojudu said the incident occurred at about 1.30 am when Tinubu’s driver, the late Mustapha, reportedly fell asleep at the wheel while returning from the residence of a senior security official in Ikoyi.

He said the vehicle struck the bridge railing, but both men survived.

“On our way back, at about 1.30 a.m., your driver, the late Mustapha, fell asleep at the wheel on the Third Mainland Bridge. The car struck the railing. We were fortunate to escape with our lives,” Ojudu recalled.

He said Tinubu later asked him to drive them to Alausa, even though he had never driven a car with an automatic transmission.

Somehow, I got us there,” he added.

Ojudu said he recalled the incident because it illustrated the length and nature of his relationship with Tinubu, which he traced to their days in the struggle against military rule and Tinubu’s campaign for the Lagos governorship.

He said that shortly before Tinubu was elected governor, he took him to the residence of a senior security official, Ibrahim Solomon, in Ikoyi, fearing the election could be rigged against him.

According to Ojudu, Solomon assured them that the security apparatus would ensure fairness and subsequently kept his word.

Following Tinubu’s electoral victory, Ojudu said he helped manage the transition committees and inauguration programme, but declined an offer to take a position in the new administration.

He said he returned to journalism because he believed Tinubu needed at least one person outside the government who could speak honestly to him without seeking personal advantage.

“During your eight years as governor, that was the role I tried to play. I did not come to you seeking an appointment or a favour for myself,” he said.

Ojudu recalled that Tinubu’s then Chief of Staff, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, would sometimes see him at the governor’s office and jokingly ask, “Our opposition has come. What have we done wrong again?”

He said it was in the same spirit that he chose to write the open letter, despite the strained relationship between them and his decision not to support Tinubu’s 2023 presidential campaign.

Ojudu said the two men had not seen each other since 2022 and that he had openly stated that he neither worked for Tinubu’s election nor voted for him in 2023.

He said two recent sermons on hunger and poverty eventually persuaded him to publicly voice his concerns to the President.