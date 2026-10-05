‘Tinubu Has Fully Integrated South-East’ – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has argued that President Bola Tinubu has the South-East’s interests at heart and has fully integrated them into his administration.

Naija News reports that Umahi made this known while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics,

Umahi said the South-East is not asking for better treatment than others but just wants to be fairly treated.

While expressing appreciation to the National Assembly, Umahi said there is progress in the bid to create a sixth state for the South-East region.

He said, “The president has fully integrated the South-East. Remember, we had the Naval Chief; now we have the Air Force Chief. The good intention is that the president has taken the entire nation as one united family.

“The South-East is not asking for treatment better than others. We just want to be fairly treated, and I want to thank the National Assembly. We are talking about getting the 6th state in the South-East. It’s a work in progress. It’s also what we are telling our people because equity demands that we should have what other people have.”

Meanwhile, Umahi has dismissed claims that he has concentrated federal projects in the Southeast.

He argued that he is not acting on his own, adding that President Bola Tinubu is his boss and is aware of all the ongoing projects.

Umahi spoke during an inspection of the Calabar-Abuja Superhighway in Benue State.

He said, “I saw on social media where they say I cornered all projects to Southeast. That is very wonderful. But we have the publication of all projects ongoing by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so they darken counsel without knowledge.

“I’m not on my own. The President is my boss. So where will he be when I corner all projects to Southeast?

He said the South-East was receiving infrastructure projects as part of the Federal Government’s wider programme, adding that the region might not be first, second or third in project distribution but “definitely they will not be the last.”