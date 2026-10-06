‘Buhari Was Not In Charge’ – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said he would exercise full control over his administration if elected president in 2027.

Naija News reports that Obi made the declaration while discussing the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and its handling of corruption.

In an interview with the BBC, the former Anambra State governor argued that Buhari could not effectively take charge of his government.

The former governor of Anambra State said, “He (Buhari) was not in charge. The difference is that I would be in charge.”

The NDC candidate also promised to tackle corruption, which he identified as a major problem associated with the fuel subsidy regime.

Obi said his administration would seek to eliminate corruption within the subsidy system rather than abandon the policy itself.

He said, “From day one, I talked about subsidy. Corruption is the problem with subsidy. I will remove the corruption and return the subsidy.

“If you are not stealing, if you are not involved, and your wife and family are not involved, then you reduce it by 50 per cent.”

The former governor reiterated his commitment to restoring the fuel subsidy if elected, insisting that the focus should be on eliminating the corruption associated with the scheme.

“If I win, I’ll bring back the fuel subsidy and remove the corruption. I talked about corruption. Corruption is the problem,” he said.

Obi repeated his position, adding, “So, if I win, I’ll bring back the fuel subsidy and remove the corruption.”