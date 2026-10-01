Buhari Called Me Thief When I Told Him What I Really Needed From His Government – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has recalled how late former President Muhammadu Buhari persuaded him to accept the position of SGF after he initially turned down the offer.

Naija News reports that Lawal made the disclosure during an interview with Trust TV, where he spoke about his relationship with Buhari and how he became part of the administration.

According to Lawal, shortly after Buhari assumed office as president, the former president contacted him to ask whether he was interested in serving as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Lawal said he told Buhari that he was not familiar with the responsibilities attached to the office and did not want the position.

He said Buhari, however, insisted that he was suitable for the job and tried to convince him to accept the appointment.

He recalled telling Buhari that he already had different expectations from the administration and was more interested in securing government contracts or possibly obtaining an oil well.

Lawal said Buhari responded by jokingly calling him a thief before he eventually left the discussion.

He said: “Buhari called me and said ‘What did you tell Timi about SGF?’ I said Sir I don’t know what the work is and I am not interested in it. So Buhari now said ‘BD if you are in that desk for two hours you will be the best in your life ever, you are so smart I know you since you were small so don’t tell me that’. I said ‘Oga, I have already told you what I need in this government, I will be coming and picking contracts left, right and center and maybe you will give me oil wells who knows’ Then he said ‘Thief’ and then I left.”