There Was No Superiority – Segun Showunmi Reveals What Impressed Him About Seyi Tinubu

A former presidential aspirant, Segun Showunmi, has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, for his contribution to his father’s legacy.

He described Seyi as a young man working hard to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Naija News reports that Showunmi shared his admiration in a post on his 𝕏 handle after visiting the City Boy Movement office.

He described Seyi as “a son worthy of admiration” and commended his approach to leadership and youth mobilisation.

Showunmi said his admiration was driven less by the organisation’s physical structure and more by what he described as its inclusive culture.

According to Showunmi, the movement brings together young Nigerians from different ethnic, religious and social backgrounds.

“No father can have a son like Seyi Tinubu and not be deeply thankful to Almighty God,” he wrote.

He also congratulated President Bola Tinubu, saying having children who reflect a parent’s values is among the greatest achievements a person can attain.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I am genuinely happy for you. There are many achievements a man may record in public life, but among the greatest blessings bestowed upon any father is to see his values reflected in his children,” Showunmi said.

“In Seyi, I see a young man who is working hard to justify the confidence reposed in him and to earn his place through effort and commitment.”

Showunmi said the City Boy Movement demonstrated deliberate leadership, noting that its structure included women and persons living with disabilities.

He said Seyi’s interactions with members of his team particularly impressed him, describing the young politician’s conduct towards his staff as an indication of his leadership style.

“What struck me most, however, was not the structure but the culture. I watched Seyi interact with his team. I saw him share snacks with members of his back-end staff.

“There was no air of superiority, no unnecessary distance. Respect flowed naturally. The people around him appeared motivated not merely because they worked with him, but because they felt valued by him,” he wrote.

The former Atiku spokesperson said true leadership was often better demonstrated away from public attention, praising Seyi for what he described as humility and dedication to service.

“The seeds you are planting today will bear fruit tomorrow. The hours you spend, the sacrifices you make, and the bridges you are building across our national divides will not go unnoticed,” he said.

He added that Seyi’s activities could contribute to the political cause he supports while demonstrating that political participation could be “organised, inclusive, respectful, and purposeful”.

Showunmi further said Nigeria needed young people willing to unite others and serve with humility.

“Every father desires a son who will add value to his legacy. Every nation needs young men and women prepared to work, unite people, and serve with humility. From what I have seen, Seyi Tinubu is striving to be such a man.

“As for me, I see in Seyi a younger brother whose dedication, energy, and commitment to service make me proud,” he said.