‘Irresponsible Falsehood’ – ADC Replies APC On Not Paying Staff Salaries

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rubbished the claim by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council that it has failed to pay its staff for over one year.

The ADC described the allegation as irresponsible falsehood and another laughable piece of cheap propaganda from a government that has failed Nigerians on every important measure of governance.

Naija News recalls that the APC PCC in a statement by its spokesperson, Dele Alake on Monday, had alleged that the National Working Committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), led by Senator David Mark as Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as Secretary, has refused and neglected to pay party staff for over a year.

However, in a swft response, the ADC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, rejected the allegation, adding that it is just an attaempt by the APC to divert attention from its failures.

Abdullahi added that the ADC finds it rather amusing that a government that has presided over one of the most painful periods of economic hardship in Nigeria’s recent history now considers itself qualified to lecture anyone about the welfare of workers.

It added that when a government has no achievements to defend, it must manufacture allegations to discuss.

“The ADC categorically rejects this allegation as an irresponsible falsehood, deliberately concocted to mislead Nigerians and distract attention from the monumental failures of the Tinubu administration. If the APC has any credible evidence to support its claims, it should produce it rather than continue to insult Nigerians with fabricated stories masquerading as press statements.”

“We understand the APC’s desperation to change the conversation. But Nigerians are not fools.

“The real issue is not the imaginary crisis that the APC is desperately trying to manufacture within the ADC. The real issue is the crisis that President Bola Tinubu and his government have created in the homes of millions of Nigerians.

“The real issue is the cost of living. The real issue is the absence of jobs and opportunities for our young people. The real issue is the insecurity that continues to threaten lives, livelihoods, and communities across the country.

“These are the issues on which this government must be judged, and no amount of propaganda can redeem it.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the APC has decided to run its 2027 campaign on allegations against the opposition rather than achievements of its own. That is what happens when a government has spent years making promises it cannot keep and excuses it cannot defend.”

“We therefore advise Mr Alake and his colleagues to spend less time inventing stories about the ADC and more time explaining why Nigerians should reward their party with another term after the hardship, insecurity and economic uncertainty of the last three years.

“The APC may control the machinery of government, but it cannot control the lived experiences of Nigerians. And no amount of propaganda targeted at the opposition can erase the monumental record of the ruling APC.

“This election is about one issue only: the cost of living that the Tinubu administration has pushed beyond the reach of the majority of Nigerians. The ADC will stay focused on this issue. We will not be distracted. We will continue to hold this government accountable on the issues that matter to Nigerians.

“If the APC has a record to defend, let it defend it. If it has solutions, let it present them. But it should stop insulting the intelligence of Nigerians with these increasingly desperate distractions,” the ADC statement read.