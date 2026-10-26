Ochefu Rejects NDC Appointment Into Campaign Council

A Benue-based academic and President-General of Ochetoha K’Idoma, Professor Yakubu Ochefu, has distanced himself from the National Campaign Council of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), saying his name was included without his knowledge.

Ochefu, a Professor of Economic History and Strategic Studies at Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, said he had never been a member of the party.

The don explained in a signed statement that he noticed a list shared on social media that listed him as a member of the NDC National Campaign Caucus.

He made it clear that he neither belonged to the party nor agreed to serve on the council.

“I wish to inform the public that I am not a member of the NDC and have never been.

“I was not consulted before my name was included, nor did I give consent,” Ochefu said.

The professor said he had since communicated his decision to the council leadership.

“I have written to the Chairman of the Council to decline the appointment and to request that my name be withdrawn and a revised list published,” he added.

Ochefu, also the National Chairman of the Association of Nigerian University Alumni, noted that the groups he leads comprise members of different political parties, so he must remain neutral.

“These offices require me to remain non-partisan, and I intend to honour that obligation,” he stated.

He thanked those who contacted him about the matter and asked members of the public to ignore the list insofar as it concerned him.