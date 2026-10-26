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Ochefu Rejects NDC Appointment Into Campaign Council

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Key Takeaways

  • Prof Yakubu Ochefu has rejected an appointment to the Nigeria Democratic Congress National Campaign Council, saying organisers included his name without his knowledge or consent.
  • Ochefu said he has never belonged to the NDC and must remain non-partisan because the organisations he leads include members of different political parties.
  • Ochefu said he has written to the council chairman to decline the appointment, request the withdrawal of his name and seek a revised list.

A Benue-based academic and President-General of Ochetoha K’Idoma, Professor Yakubu Ochefu, has distanced himself from the National Campaign Council of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), saying his name was included without his knowledge.

Ochefu, a Professor of Economic History and Strategic Studies at Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, said he had never been a member of the party.

The don explained in a signed statement that he noticed a list shared on social media that listed him as a member of the NDC National Campaign Caucus.

He made it clear that he neither belonged to the party nor agreed to serve on the council.

“I wish to inform the public that I am not a member of the NDC and have never been.

“I was not consulted before my name was included, nor did I give consent,” Ochefu said.

The professor said he had since communicated his decision to the council leadership.

“I have written to the Chairman of the Council to decline the appointment and to request that my name be withdrawn and a revised list published,” he added.

Ochefu, also the National Chairman of the Association of Nigerian University Alumni, noted that the groups he leads comprise members of different political parties, so he must remain neutral.

“These offices require me to remain non-partisan, and I intend to honour that obligation,” he stated.

He thanked those who contacted him about the matter and asked members of the public to ignore the list insofar as it concerned him.

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Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: enioluwa@naijanews.com

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