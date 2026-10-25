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2027: NDC Releases List Of Presidential Campaign Council Members For Peter Obi (Full List)

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By Oladipo Abiola
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NDC
NDC

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled the list of campaign council members for the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The list was unveiled by the NDC National Publicity Director, Osa Director, in a post on his 𝕏 account on Sunday.

2027: NDC Releases List Of Presidential Campaign Council Members For Peter Obi (Full List)

2027: NDC Releases List Of Presidential Campaign Council Members For Peter Obi (Full List)

2027: NDC Releases List Of Presidential Campaign Council Members For Peter Obi (Full List)

2027: NDC Releases List Of Presidential Campaign Council Members For Peter Obi (Full List)

 

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Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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