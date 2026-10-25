2027: NDC Releases List Of Presidential Campaign Council Members For Peter Obi (Full List)

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled the list of campaign council members for the party ahead of the 2027 elections.
The list was unveiled by the NDC National Publicity Director, Osa Director, in a post on his 𝕏 account on Sunday.
The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled the list of campaign council members for the party ahead of the 2027 elections.
The list was unveiled by the NDC National Publicity Director, Osa Director, in a post on his 𝕏 account on Sunday.
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