2027: Wike Gives Condition To Vote For Peter Obi

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he would vote for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, if he were contesting as president of social media.

The Minsiter also ruled out the chances of Peter Obi winning the 2027 election or ruling Nigeria.

Wike accused the former Governor of Anambra State of stinginess, not humility, for carrying his bag by himself instead of employing a personal assistant.

Naija News reports that the FCT Minister made the submission on Saturday at a stakeholders’ town hall meeting in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Truly speaking, I gave Obi president of social media. If you were voting for president of social media, I would vote for him. But if it is to govern Nigeria, it is a capital NO!.

“As a former governor, you cannot be too stingy to employ a Personal Assistant to carry your bag. You want to show you carry your bag; we don’t want such a stingy person as president,” Wike declared.

Wike also took another swipe at Obi, accusing him of running away whenever the political party to which he belongs has a crisis instead of staying to fight and resolve the issues.

“How will you solve the problem of the country? Did you see when there was a problem in PDP? Did I run? I defeated them,” Wike boasted.

Wike also criticised the previous administration in Rivers State (under Rotimi Amaechi), accusing them of embarking on white-elephant projects that gulped billions of naira without yielding results for residents.

He cited the proposed 1,000-bed Justice Karibi-Whyte Specialist Hospital, alleging that $39 million (₦53 billion) was squandered without erecting a single block.

“Thirty-nine million US dollars, 53 billion naira, gone! As I speak to you, there’s no foundation, no one block laid,” he revealed.

Wike also questioned the state’s monorail project which according to him, gulped over ₦60 billion without completion. He further alleged that a gas turbine worth $308 million was sold and only $308,000 was left in state coffers when he assumed office in May 2015.

He further ridiculed a past proposal to spend $10 million to fumigate the state against mosquito bites, questioning the logic of such a project in a coastal state bordered by several neighbouring states.

Rainbow Coalition For Tinubu

The FCT Minister also reiterated that his Rainbow Coalition will work for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

“Under a Rainbow Coalition, that’s why in our state today, you see APC, PDP, all of us. No more Rivers of blood, no more shooting, not many people going to die,” he stated.

He said the coalition will formally unveil Kingsley Chinda as its governorship candidate in Rivers State for the 2027 election on Tuesday.