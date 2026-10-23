Adamawa: Wike Speaks On Endorsing Ishaku Abbo As Gov Candidate

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has disowned a social media report claiming that he endorsed the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Senator Ishaku Abbo.

Naija News reports that the minister’s position was contained in a statement issued on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

According to the statement, the post circulated online quoted Wike urging Adamawa voters to make a thoughtful choice at the polls and described Abbo as the best candidate to lead the state.

The statement read, “The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has described as fake a report on social media indicating his support for the Labour Party, LP, Governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Senator Ishaku Abbo.

“The social media post had quoted Wike as saying that people of Adamawa State should make informed and thoughtful decisions at the ballot, stating that in his opinion, Ishaku Abbo is the best fit for the leadership of the State.”

The minister insisted that he had no links with the Labour Party or any of its candidates in Adamawa State.

He stressed that he had never endorsed Abbo or any other LP candidate. Wike urged the people of the state to ignore the report, adding that he would personally announce any candidate he decides to support.