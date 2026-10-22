Wike’s Aide Insists Supporting Tinubu Is Not Anti-party Activity

Media Aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has said some opposition politicians’ decision to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election does not amount to anti-party activity.

Naija News reports that Olayinka, made the remarks in an interview with Arise Television while discussing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general election.

Olayinka, also a spokesperson for the Directorate of Media and Strategic Communications of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said support for Tinubu from other opposition figures reflects a significant development in Nigeria’s political landscape.

He said, “For the first time in the history of politics in this country, people from other parties are supporting him.

“PDP has come out openly to say we are backing this person. Nyesom Wike is the national leader of PDP, and he has said that PDP is backing the President.”

Addressing concerns that the alliance could affect electoral contests at the state and constituency levels, Olayinka said the arrangement was focused on the presidential election and did not necessarily extend to other elections.

According to him, political parties and candidates would continue to pursue their separate interests in governorship and legislative elections, where local political dynamics often determine the outcome.

Olayinka also argued that established grassroots voting patterns would limit how much national political alliances could influence voters’ choices.

He stated, “It is called a general election. And general election, there are elections at every stage: presidential election, National Assembly election, governorship election, and House of Assembly election.

“The only area that PDP has come out to say we are together is the presidential election.”

Recalling his experience as a former House of Representatives candidate in Ekiti State during the 2023 general election, Olayinka said many voters remained loyal to their preferred parties regardless of political endorsements.

He added that voters with established party preferences would not necessarily change their choices because of endorsements by political leaders.

He added, “The voting patterns in most local polling units are consistent.

“In my polling unit, for instance, we know those who vote APC. So whatever you go and tell them, they will not listen to you.”