2027: ‘Any Rainbow Coalition In Rivers, Lagos, Osun Will Die’ – Sowore

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has distanced himself from the Rainbow Coalition, led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, which is mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Naija News reports that Sowore, while speaking at an event of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) on Thursday, said he had no interest in becoming part of the political alliance.

Explaining his rejection of the alliance, Sowore expressed doubts about its political future, predicting that it would die after the 2027 general elections.

He said, “We are not part of any coalition with the man in Aso Rock.

“I don’t want to be part of any Rainbow Coalition because it’s going to die after 2027. Whether it’s made in Port Harcourt, Lagos, or Osun State.”

Speaking on his request to use the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for the inauguration of its presidential campaign council, Sowore said the request should not be interpreted as an attempt to align himself with Tinubu or politicians supporting his re-election.

Sowore, however, said his party’s decision to seek permission to use the Presidential Villa was based on equal access to public facilities rather than political cooperation with the ruling party.

He added, “My application to use Aso Rock to launch my presidential campaign council is not intended to join the Rainbow Coalition.

“We asked to use it because the APC uses it to do political events. So, since Aso Rock is our own, other political parties must be allowed to use it the way APC uses it.”