Sowore Fires Back At Basiru, Reveals His Role In His UNILAG Admission

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has claimed that he helped the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, gain admission into the University of Lagos (UNILAG) after he was expelled from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

Naija News reports that Sowore disclosed this on 𝕏 on Thursday after Basiru called him a skit maker and comedian during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

Replying Sowore shared a photograph he took with Basiru in 1998 when he led the Congress of Progressive Youths (COPY) during the fight against military dictatorship.

According to him Basiru came to the University of Lagos after he was expelled from the University of Ilorin in 1992 for student activism.

“I received him alongside Kunle Adegoke, popularly known as K-Rad, who is now a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. We provided them with an enabling environment to apply to re-enter the university, gain admission, and study Law at the University of Lagos,” Sowore said.

He said both eventually graduated with flying colours.

Sowore faulted Basiru’s claim that because Bola Tinubu was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) in the 2023 presidential election, those who contested against him should be ashamed of losing

According to him, the struggle for justice, democracy and freedom is not comedy.

“The struggle for justice, democracy, freedom and the preservation of human dignity is neither skit-making nor comedy. Ajibola knows this because he was once part of that struggle and benefited from the solidarity of those who refused to surrender to military tyranny,” he said.

The human rights activist said political appointments are temporary and that Tinubu’s regime will come and go like the military regimes they confronted in their youth.

“What is truly comical is watching yesterday’s beneficiaries of resistance become today’s defenders of the very oppression they once fought against,” he added.