Partisan Hack For Tinubu, Leave 2027 Alone’ – Sowore Blasts Defence Minister, Musa

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore has described Defence Minister, Christopher Musa, as a partisan hack for President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the remark while reacting to Musa’s claim that security agencies will be neutral in 2027.

Musa had given the assurance while speaking to journalists after meeting President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He was accompanied by heads of security agencies.

According to him, the meeting was to brief the President on the security situation ahead of the elections.

The Minister assured that security operatives would be professional and allow Nigerians to vote without intimidation.

Reacting, Sowore in a post via his 𝕏 handle called Musa a loudmouth, who failed in his duties as a military chief.

Sowore accused Musa of taking sides with Tinubu and doubted if the minister could ensure impartiality in the forthcoming election.

The human right activist also urged Musa to face insecurity and leave the 2027 polls alone.

He wrote, “This retired loudmouth, Christopher Musa, who failed in his duties as a serving General in the Nigerian Army is now here promising free and fair elections in 2027, when he is, in fact, a partisan hack for Tinubu. He should leave 2027 alone and face insecurity.”