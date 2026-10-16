Minister Of Defence Speaks On Nigeria Recruiting Underage Soldiers

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has debunked reports that Nigeria has been recruiting underage soldiers to prosecute the war against terrorists and other forms of insecurity.

The Minister made the denial on Thursday while addressing newsmen after a National Security Council meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, Naija News reports.

According to Musa, the military is not involved in the recruitment of underage soldiers, saying such an act might have been carried out by terrorist groups but not the Nigerian military.

“We are all professionals. We are fully committed, and it’s also important for us to mention the issue of recent (alleged recruitment of underage soldiers). We have seen some people trying to make a case as if the emphasis is using underage children in our operations.

“There is nobody that is underage that is being brought here. I think the discussion that was made was that the accusation was on the terrorists using the underage.

“Well, we know that we don’t have control over what they do, and that’s why it’s important for us to understand that we must not allow them remain wherever they are,” he said.

Musa further stated that the president gave the military a marching order to ensure the rescue of all those kidnapped and abducted in different parts of the country.

He assured that the security forces are fully ready to carry out the presidential order.

He stated, “The directive from the president is: all of us must go all out to fish out and rescue all those that have been abducted, kidnapped wherever they are. There shouldn’t be any camp of any tourists or bandits anywhere in Nigeria.

“As we go forward, we are showing Nigerians that we’re fully committed, and that is what we’re going to work towards. So, we thank Mr. President for his support and to assure Nigeria that we’re all working as a team, as Nigerians for Nigeria. We assure you that.”

The Minister further revealed that President Tinubu would soon inaugurate 10 additional aircraft and helicopters to boost the country’s aerial security surveillance.

He also said the president planned to extend the new salary increment being enjoyed by members of the armed forces to police and other paramilitary personnel, as well as pensioners.

“I want to assure you, very soon Mr. President is coming to commission a set of new aircraft and helicopters that have been bought. I think about 10 of them, and to show Nigerians that despite the economic issue, the issue of security is in the front burner of Mr President’s view.

“And so, for us, we are very happy. The recent increment of salaries for members of the armed forces. I’m sure very soon the police and all others are being addressed, including those of the pensioners.

“Nobody is going to be left behind. Mr. President wants every Nigerian and every citizen to be happy with what is ongoing, and he is fully committed in the peaceful efforts on what we are doing today,” the Minister said.

Musa appealed for collaboration from Nigerians, noting that security is everyone’s responsibility.

“And we want Nigerians to put their hands together to make sure that Nigeria remains free. Security is everybody’s responsibility. It’s not only for members of security forces.

“Everyone has a role to play. And we keep on preaching. Whatever you see that is going wrong, even with our members that are not doing what is right, please, don’t hesitate to report. Action will be taken,” he added.