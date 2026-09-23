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‘Every Nigerian Should Go Through Military Training’ – Defence Minister Musa

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By Justina Otio
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The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa
The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa

Key Takeaways

  • Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), proposed that every Nigerian citizen should go through military training to gain a different perspective about life.
  • Musa said the hunger, exhaustion and physical strain of training would help citizens understand the Armed Forces’ work and what endurance means under deprivation.
  • He said soldiers risk their lives to protect the country, adding it pains him when people insult the military or say Nigeria does not need it.

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has proposed military training for every Nigerian citizen.

According to him, the experience of hunger, exhaustion and physical strain that comes with military training gives people a perspective on life they cannot get anywhere else.

Naija News reports that Musa stated this on the African Leadership Podcast with Ken Giami.

He explained that the experience would help ordinary citizens understand the work carried out by members of the Armed Forces.

The former Chief of Defence Staff noted that citizens who go through such training would understand what it means to continue moving even when physically exhausted, hungry or deprived of normal comfort.

Every Nigerian should be able to go through military training. I can tell you for free, it will give you a different perspective about life. You will now understand what it means to stay hungry, what it means to walk in days without sleep.

“It will show you what endurance means, when you walk kilometers and you are tired but you still need to keep on going. You have not eaten, you have not taken one because of the nature of the thing and because you are doing it to protect.

“Just like what the Bible says that there’s no greater friend than he who will give his life for his friend.

“And that’s exactly what the military men are doing, putting their lives at stake for their country to move around. And so that’s why sometimes it’s very painful when you see people insulting the military and telling them they don’t need it or we don’t want this to end. Nobody’s dying now, and they don’t want it to end,” he said.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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