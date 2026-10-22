‘It Is Outright Falsehood To Say You Helped Me Get UNILAG Admission’ – Basiru Tackles Sowore

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, has slammed the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, over claims of having helped him gain admission to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) after his expulsion from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

Naija News reports that trouble started between the duo after Basiru, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, described Sowore as a skit maker and questioned his political relevance.

Reacting via his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, Sowore recalled their involvement in pro-democracy activism during the military era.

The human rights activist also shared a photograph he said was taken with Basiru in 1998, when he led the Congress of Progressive Youths (COPY).

Sowore alleged that Basiru was expelled from UNILORIN in 1992 over student activism and subsequently received assistance from him to continue his education at UNILAG.

In a response posted on 𝕏, Basiru rejected Sowore’s account of their relationship, insisting that he secured admission to study Law at UNILAG strictly on merit.

Basiru said he scored 310 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the highest score among applicants to the university’s Faculty of Law in his admission year.

The APC chieftain maintained that his academic performance, rather than assistance from Sowore or anyone else, earned him admission.

He wrote, “Yele, you are outrightly dishonest writing that: “We provided them with an enabling environment to apply to re-enter the university, gain admission, and study Law at the University of Lagos @UnilagNigeria.”

I did not have any relationship with you before I got admitted to the University of Lagos. In fact, I got 310 in my UTME exam to gain admission to the University of Lagos and that was the best score for all applicants to the law faculty the year of my admission. So I was admitted on merit.

“It is outright falsehood to say you or anyone provided me with any enabling environment to get admission to the University of Lagos.

I honestly mean my statement that you are a comedian as I do not believe you yourself believe you have any chance in winning the contest for president of Nigeria, at least for now.



“Leave your sanctimonious harangue to the unsuspecting young people you are lying to that you are a revolutionary or freedom fighter.”