2027 Election: Sowore’s AAC Writes Tinubu, Demands Aso Rock Venue, Food, Drinks For Campaign Council

The African Action Congress (AAC) has asked President Bola Tinubu to allow it to use the Presidential Villa in Abuja for the inauguration of its Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party also wants the Presidency to provide food, drinks and other logistical support for participants at the event scheduled for November 11, 2026.

The requests were contained in a letter dated October 21, 2026, and signed by the party’s National Secretary, Oshiokhai Ikpeminioghena, Naija News understands.

In the letter addressed to Tinubu, the AAC said the event was part of its preparations for the 2027 elections.

“On behalf of the African Action Congress (AAC), I respectfully write to request approval to hold the inauguration ceremony of our Presidential Campaign Council on the 11th of November 2026 at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja, in preparation for the 2027 general elections,” the letter read.

The party said its request was based on the need to promote multiparty democracy, political inclusion and equal treatment of political parties.

It also asked the President to provide refreshments and other support, claiming that similar arrangements had reportedly been made for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“In the spirit of multiparty democracy, political inclusiveness, and equal treatment of political parties, we also request the provision of food, drinks, and other logistical support for participants at the event, consistent with the arrangements reportedly extended to the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a similar political engagement,” the party stated.

The AAC argued that granting its request would show that the Presidency was committed to treating political parties fairly, regardless of whether they belonged to the ruling party or the opposition.

“We believe that granting this request would demonstrate the Presidency’s commitment to fairness, equal access, and the principle that public institutions must serve all Nigerians without partisan discrimination,” the letter added.

The party said it expected a favourable response from Tinubu and asked the Presidency to provide details of the procedures and conditions for securing approval.

“We look forward to your favourable consideration of this request and would appreciate information on the applicable procedures and conditions for its approval,” it said.