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Where Are The Killers? – Sowore Demands Arrest, Prosecution Of Lekki Toll Gate Shooters

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By Justina Otio
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Key Takeaways

  • Omoyele Sowore demanded the identification, arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the Lekki Toll Gate shootings, posting on 𝕏 on the protest’s sixth anniversary.
  • Sowore called for investigations into alleged links between the shootings and Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, military and police commanders, and others.
  • Sowore pledged that, if elected in 2027, his administration would reopen investigations, establish the chain of command and prosecute anyone found culpable.

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has demanded that the identities of those responsible for the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate during the #EndSARS protests be revealed.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the demand on 𝕏 on the protest’s sixth anniversary.

He demanded the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the shootings at Lekki Toll Gate during the EndSARS protests, questioning why victims are still waiting for justice six years later.

Where are the killers? Who ordered the shootings at LekkiTollGate? Who has been prosecuted?” he wrote.

Sowore also called for investigations into the roles of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, military and police commanders, and other individuals he accused of being linked to the incident.

He further questioned allegations that the toll gate’s CCTV camera was removed before the shootings and called for those claims to be investigated.

Sowore said the EndSARS protests went beyond the demand to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, describing the movement as a revolt against police brutality, torture, extortion and extrajudicial killings.

He pledged that, if elected in 2027, his administration would reopen investigations into the Lekki Toll Gate incident, establish the chain of command and prosecute anyone found culpable, regardless of rank or political connections

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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