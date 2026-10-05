Photos: ‘Obidients Are Weeping’ – Sowore Attends RCCG, Holds Private Meeting With Adeboye

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, on Sunday attended the National Thanksgiving service of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at its headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Sowore, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said he attended the service alongside the AAC National Chairman, Pastor Samuel Ajeigbe.

The social activist disclosed that he also had a private meeting and conversation with the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

He said: “After the service, I had a private meeting and conversation with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who offered to pray for me. He stated that he follows my activities religiously, expressed certainty that my path is honorable, and said he is confident of my triumph.

“Interestingly, this was my second meeting with Pastor Adeboye at the same venue. Our first meeting was in 1996, shortly after I completed my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). And met him while mobilizing the unlicensed against deadly campus cultism and the free reigns of cult gangs.

“Thirty years later, we met again at the same place. I deeply appreciate the warm reception of members of the church, and our private conversation, and his prayers.”

However, Sowore stated that his visit to the popular church was not intended to promote a political agenda.

Did They Not Get The Memo

In another statement on his social media page, he took a swipe at supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, known as the Obidients.

He claimed that Peter Obi’s supporters have been complaining about activities carried out by his party, including his visit to Pastor Adeboye.

According to Sowore, “Those Peter Obi’s Obidients have been weeping all day. Did they not get the memo that times have changed? They have crassly complained about our one-million-revolutionaries march in Lagos yesterday and today’s visit to the Redeemed Church of God.”

Sowore stated that the people know the real opposition party, the AAC, adding that they know he is the candidate who has consistently challenged the status quo.

He added: “The fact that they found us today in a church, of all places, and immediately lost their minds tells you everything about how unsettled they are. But the clearest message came from the contrast in today’s reception at the Redeemed Church of God.

“When Lagos APC Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, were called, the response was cold and restrained. When I was called, the revolutionary members of the church erupted in joy. The difference could not have been more obvious: the APC officials received polite acknowledgment, while the AAC received genuine excitement.”