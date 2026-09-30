What A Tragic Indictment! – Sowore Reacts As Indian Hospital Uses Abdulsalami Abubakar For Advert

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has slammed former Nigerian leader, Abdulsalami Abubakar, over a trending video of him being used in an Indian hospital’s advertisement.

Naija News understands that Abdulsalami had visited the hospital for knee surgery, and footage from his time there was recently incorporated into an advert.

Reacting, Sowore, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, said it is a tragic indictment of failed leadership as Abdulsalami failed to build world-class Healthcare systems in Nigeria while in office, but now travels to other countries for medical care in his old age.

Sowore also took a swipe at President Bola Tinubu, saying that perhaps one day a hospital in France will use him in its adverts.

He wrote, “This is former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, being used in a hospital advert after undergoing knee replacement surgery in India.

“These so-called “experienced leaders” had every opportunity while in power to build first-class healthcare facilities in Nigeria. Yet, in old age, they travel abroad for the very medical care they failed to make adequately available at home and can even end up as advertisements for foreign hospitals.

“At this rate, perhaps one day a hospital in France will be using a Nigerian president, Tinubu for its adverts.

“What a tragic indictment of decades of failed leadership and neglect of Nigeria’s healthcare system.”