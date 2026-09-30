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What A Tragic Indictment! – Sowore Reacts As Indian Hospital Uses Abdulsalami Abubakar For Advert

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Omoyele Sowore and Abdulsalami Abubakar
Omoyele Sowore and Abdulsalami Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, criticised former Nigerian leader, Abdulsalami Abubakar, after an Indian hospital used footage of his visit in an advertisement.
  • Abdulsalami Abubakar visited the Indian hospital for knee surgery, and Sowore said his foreign treatment shows leaders failed to build world-class healthcare in Nigeria.
  • Omoyele Sowore also mocked President Bola Tinubu, saying a French hospital could one day use him in adverts, calling it decades of neglect in Nigeria’s health system.

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has slammed former Nigerian leader, Abdulsalami Abubakar, over a trending video of him being used in an Indian hospital’s advertisement.

Naija News understands that Abdulsalami had visited the hospital for knee surgery, and footage from his time there was recently incorporated into an advert.

Reacting, Sowore, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, said it is a tragic indictment of failed leadership as Abdulsalami failed to build world-class Healthcare systems in Nigeria while in office, but now travels to other countries for medical care in his old age.

Sowore also took a swipe at President Bola Tinubu, saying that perhaps one day a hospital in France will use him in its adverts.

He wrote, “This is former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, being used in a hospital advert after undergoing knee replacement surgery in India.

“These so-called “experienced leaders” had every opportunity while in power to build first-class healthcare facilities in Nigeria. Yet, in old age, they travel abroad for the very medical care they failed to make adequately available at home and can even end up as advertisements for foreign hospitals.

“At this rate, perhaps one day a hospital in France will be using a Nigerian president, Tinubu for its adverts.

“What a tragic indictment of decades of failed leadership and neglect of Nigeria’s healthcare system.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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