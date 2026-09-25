Palestine: Sowore Joins Protesters In New York [Video]

Nigerian activist and 2027 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has joined protesters in New York, United States, calling for an end to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Sowore disclosed his participation in the protest in a post on his official 𝕏 handle on Friday.

Naija News understands that the protest took place on Thursday September 24, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited New York to address the United Nations General Assembly.

Sowore said he joined the demonstration to show support for Palestinians and demand justice and respect for human rights.

“Yes, today in New York, I joined the Free Palestine protest. No justice, no peace! #FreePalestine!

“I condemn the genocide being committed by the state of Israel in Gaza.

“I joined to make it clear that Nigerians stand for justice and human rights for Palestinians,” he wrote.

Several protests were held in New York on Thursday as Netanyahu addressed the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Demonstrators gathered around the UN headquarters, blocking roads and demanding accountability over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, as well as an end to United States military support for Israel.

Police arrested protesters during the demonstrations. It was reported that at least 30 people, including actors and politicians, were arrested earlier at one of the protests outside the UN.

Later reports said more than 100 people were arrested across the protests in New York.

The demonstrations came as Netanyahu defended Israel’s actions in Gaza during his UN address, while dozens of delegates walked out of the General Assembly hall during his speech.

See video clip below.