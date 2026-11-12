Obidient Movement One Of Nigeria’s Biggest Political Scams – Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has claimed that the Obidient Movement is one of the biggest scams in Nigeria.

He accused supports of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi of abandoning principles they once defended.

Naija News reports that Sowore spoke in a post on 𝕏 while reacting to criticism of Obi by former campaign spokesperson Ndi Kato.

According to Kato, Obi has a huge leadership deficit.

Sharing his thoughts, Sowore wondered why people who had spent years promoting Obi were now turning around to accept the same criticisms he said he had raised against the politician.

He wrote: “Apart from Buhari’s political mass deception and Tinubu’s scam and con artistry and his prowess in political manipulations, this Obidient project, too, has to be one of the biggest political scams ever pulled off in Nigeria’s political history!”

He also cited philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer’s statement that truth passes through three stages: ridicule, violent opposition and eventual acceptance.

Sowore suggested that the criticism now coming from people who once supported Obi reflected the final stage of that process, as he sees it.

Meanwhile, Sowore, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is sick and has no business contesting the 2027 election.

He also alleged that those managing the President are trying to keep his health status hidden and away from Nigerians.

Sowore insisted that those benefiting from Tinubu’s cognitive and physical decline are the ones shielding the truth, but they do not mean well for Nigeria.

“I insist that this man is very, very sick and cannot even manage his personal affairs, let alone those of a country desperately in need of dynamic leadership. Those benefiting from his cognitive and physical decline do not mean well for Nigeria, but they cannot hide the truth forever. Tinubu is sick!” Sowore wrote on his 𝕏 account.

He shared a short video of President Tinubu during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in Rivers State to back up his claims.