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You Are Creating Division Among Ndigbo – Yul Edochie Tackles Senator Umeh Over Comments About Peter Obi

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actor Yul Edochie criticised Senator Victor Umeh, saying his comments about Igbo people who do not support Peter Obi could divide Ndigbo.
  • Umeh said at an event in Awka, Anambra State, on November 7, 2026, that Igbo people who failed to vote Obi were working against Ndigbo’s interests.
  • In his Instagram response, Edochie urged Umeh to allow people to make personal political choices without treating them as enemies of their ethnic group.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has criticized Senator Victor Umeh over his comment describing Igbo people who refuse to support Peter Obi’s presidential ambition as enemies of Ndigbo.

Naija News reports that Edochie in a post on his Instagram page said the senator’s statement could create division among Igbo people.

He stressed that everyone should be allowed to make personal political choices without being treated as an enemy of their ethnic group.

He said in the statement: “Senator Victor Umeh, you are somebody I have a lot of respect for. It is wrong, sir. It is very wrong. You are creating division amongst Ndigbo. Allow people to vote for whoever they want to vote for. It does not make them enemies of Ndigbo. I have never seen any Westerner say that because someone supported Makinde or Tinubu, they are an enemy of the West. So why do you make that kind of statement? Why? Before election, you are an Igbo man. After election, you are still an Igbo man.”

Umeh had made the controversial remark on November 7, 2026, during an event in Awka, Anambra State.

He said that any Igbo person who failed to vote Obi was working against the interests of Ndigbo.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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