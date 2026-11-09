Don’t Commit Abomination Against Peter Obi – Umeh Warns Soludo

The senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, has warned Governor Chukwuma Soludo not to work against the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Umeh said any attempt by the governor to undermine Obi in the name of politics would amount to an abomination and could lead to a fight.

The lawmaker spoke at a gathering in the state, in a video that has since gone viral. Umeh insisted that any Igbo person who vows not to vote for Obi is an enemy of the race.

“People are saying that we have to support another person; if we do that, we are destroying ourselves. I’m an Igbo activist, and you can hear my voice in the Senate on all issues of national importance and particularly those that affect the Igbos.

“Peter is our conscience in this election. Any Igbo man who stands up to say we will not vote for Peter Obi is an enemy of the Igbo people, no matter who the person is,” he said.

The senator, a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (AGPA), said he played a major role in the emergence of Soludo as governor.

“Nobody came here to be governor of Anambra State since 2003 without my input. This one that is serving, I was a principal contributor to his ascending that office. He is holding that office on trust for all of us,” he said.

He added that the governor must discharge his duties honourably and not by sabotaging Obi.

“I’m saying it so that anybody who sees him can tell me that we don’t want to fight, but he should not commit what is called an abomination by wanting to destroy his brother in the name of politics,” Umeh said.

The lawmaker urged the Igbo to rally behind Obi, noting that people from other regions were supporting President Bola Tinubu.

“Nobody is saying support Peter Obi from the other side; everybody from the other side is saying support Tinubu, but we are saying, let us stand for the truth, Peter Obi; this is the time, and if he makes it, the Igbos have made it,” he said.