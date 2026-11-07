Soludo Promises 50% Of Anambra Votes To Tinubu, Explains Why APGA Will Support Him

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has explained that the South-East supporting President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election will give the region an opportunity to negotiate with the Federal Government over its development needs.

Soludo made the remarks while declaring that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would adopt Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Soludo spoke on Friday during the flag-off of APGA’s 2027 campaign at Ekwueme Square, Awka, where he also promised to deliver at least 50 per cent of Anambra’s votes to the President.

The governor said APGA would not present a presidential candidate in the election, adding that the party had decided to support Tinubu.

“Today, we adopt the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our candidate,” he declared.

Soludo said the President had shown concern for the Igbo people, particularly Anambra State.

He recalled that Tinubu appointed several indigenes of Anambra to important positions in Lagos State during his time as governor.

The governor also noted that APGA had supported presidential candidates of the ruling party in previous elections, saying its decision to back Tinubu was in line with that arrangement.

Soludo lamented that Anambra recorded fewer than 5,000 votes for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, despite what he described as the President’s efforts to address some of the challenges facing the state and the South-East.

He urged voters in the state to support Tinubu in 2027, arguing that such support would create room for the region to engage the Federal Government and discuss its development priorities.

“We need to vote for him in order to sit with the government at the centre and negotiate for the development of the South-East and Anambra State,” he said.