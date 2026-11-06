2027: Tinubu Is Getting Ready For Major Election Showdown With Atiku – Presidential Aide, Ajayi

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has said the president is prepared for a major election showdown with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on January 16, 2027.

Naija News reports that Ajayi made the remark following the ruling by Justice Peter Lifu of the Abuja Federal High Court, which sacked the David Mark-led ADC leadership and also dismissed Atiku’s presidential candidacy.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle, Ajayi clarified that neither Tinubu nor the All Progressives Congress (APC) had any role in the court’s decision.

Ajayi noted that the judgment resulted from poor political choices made by those involved and called for the National Judicial Council to act swiftly to address growing concerns about court discipline and the integrity of judges.

He wrote: “Neither President Tinubu nor the APC caused this issue. The current problems are mainly due to the mistakes and poor decisions made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his political allies.

“Members of the ADC and their supporters are already blaming President Bola Tinubu and the APC for arranging the court judgment made by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“The main issue is the leadership crisis in the Senator David Mark-led National Working Committee, which is mostly due to bad decisions made by those involved.

“President Tinubu is getting ready for a major election showdown with Atiku, which is scheduled for January 16, 2027, as a rematch.

“The APC is prepared for that contest. However, Atiku and his team need to first address the political and legal challenges that have come from their own choices.”