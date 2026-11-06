‘Sokoto Rally Shook APC To Its Bone Marrow’ – Okonkwo

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo said the party’s recent presidential campaign rally in Sokoto State sent a strong message to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okonkwo insisted that the party’s planned political movement will continue despite a court judgment nullifying the leadership of former Senate President David Mark and the process that produced Atiku Abubakar as its 2027 presidential candidate.

Okonkwo said the ruling would not stop what he described as the party’s mission to rescue Nigerians from hunger, unemployment and the alleged failures of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Friday, he linked the timing of the recent court judgment to the ADC rally held in Sokoto less than 24 hours earlier, which he claimed was shaken by the large turnout.

“The ADC Sokoto rally shook the APC to the bone marrow. It was not just a rally but a historic journey to rescue our people from the incompetence and corruption of the APC, hunger, unemployment,” Okonkwo said.

His comments followed Thursday’s judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court nullified the leadership of the ADC led by David Mark and set aside decisions taken by the leadership.

The ruling also affected the party’s presidential primary, which produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its candidate for the 2027 election.

It further nullified the emergence of former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as the party’s National Secretary, as well as the nominations of other candidates presented by the ADC for the elections.

However, Okonkwo maintained that the Sokoto rally showed that Nigerians were ready for a change of government.

He insisted that the court judgment would not derail what he called the ADC’s rescue mission.